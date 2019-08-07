

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (BCE.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $55 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $4.48 billion from $4.61 billion last year.



Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $55 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $4.48 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.



