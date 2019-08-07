sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,605 Euro		-0,10
-0,35 %
WKN: A12D9G ISIN: US86765K1097 Ticker-Symbol: SUP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNOCO LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNOCO LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNOCO LP
SUNOCO LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNOCO LP28,605-0,35 %
FN Beta