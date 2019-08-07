

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $97.45 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $86.70 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $504.90 million from $467.82 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $97.45 Mln. vs. $86.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.28 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q2): $504.90 Mln vs. $467.82 Mln last year.



