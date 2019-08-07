

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $144.1 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $286.5 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $233.6 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $767.8 million from $894.3 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $233.6 Mln. vs. $299.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $767.8 Mln vs. $894.3 Mln last year.



