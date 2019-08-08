

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $20.5 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.9 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $269.9 million from $270.4 million last year.



Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32.9 Mln. vs. $30.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $269.9 Mln vs. $270.4 Mln last year.



