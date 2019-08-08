sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,04 Euro		+0,265
+0,92 %
WKN: 898081 ISIN: US8085411069 Ticker-Symbol: MH2 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,135
29,72
07.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL INC29,04+0,92 %
FN Beta