

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) said that it agreed to acquire privately held field service company ClickSoftware in a deal valued at $1.35 billion in cash and stock.



The purchase price includes the assumption of outstanding equity awards held by ClickSoftware employees.



Salesforce expects to close the deal during its fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and Israeli antitrust clearance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX