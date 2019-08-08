sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

124,76 Euro		-3,40
-2,65 %
WKN: A0B87V ISIN: US79466L3024 Ticker-Symbol: FOO 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,20
127,22
07.08.
126,14
126,62
07.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SALESFORCE.COM INC
SALESFORCE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLICKSOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD--
SALESFORCE.COM INC124,76-2,65 %
FN Beta