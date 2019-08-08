

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said that it agreed to sell its chemical intermediates businesses, which includes PO/MTBE, and its surfactants businesses to Indorama Ventures in a transaction valued at $2.076 billion. The transaction is is expected to close near year-end.



The deal comprised a cash purchase price of $2.0 billion plus the transfer of up to about $76 million in net underfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities.



As per the terms of the agreement, Indorama Ventures would acquire Huntsman's manufacturing facilities located in Port Neches, Texas; Dayton, Texas; Chocolate Bayou, Texas; Ankleshwar, India; and Botany, Australia.



