

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported a net loss of 14.2 million euros in the first half of 2019 compared to profit of 11.2 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.41 euros compared to profit of 0.32 euros. EBITDA was 8.5 million euros compared to 40.9 million euros, previous year. The company noted that the previous year's earnings included substantial positive one-time items.



First-half sales were 362.7 million euros compared to 394.6 million euros, prior year. Sales were down 8.1% particularly due to continued weak project business in the first half of the year. The company sold PV inverters with a total output of around 4.0 GW compared to 4.3 GW.



For 2019, the SMA Managing Board continues to project sales of between 800 million euros and 880 million euros, and EBITDA of between 20 million euros and 50 million euros.



