

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit surged 90.7 percent to 944 million euros from last year's 495 million euros.



The growth mainly reflected the absence of prior year's negative special factor from the settlement in the Toll Collect arbitration proceedings.



Adjusted for special factors, net profit was 1.33 billion euros, compared to 1.24 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA for the quarter grew 20.6 percent to 6.70 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 22.5 percent from last year to 7.26 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL went up 7.1 percent to 6.28 billion euros.



Net revenue increased 7.1 percent to 19.66 billion euros from last year's 18.37 billion euros.



Revenue in the Germany operating segment amounted to 5.4 billion euros, up by 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX