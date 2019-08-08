

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported a third-quarter loss from continuing operations of 1 million euros or 0.02 euros per share compared to profit of 81 million euros or 1.82 euros per share, prior year. Revenues from continuing operations were up 4 percent to 2.7 billion euros.



On an operating basis, third-quarter net income was 17 million euros or 0.38 euros per share compared to 60 million euros or 1.33 euros per share, previous year. Operating EBT declined 72 percent to 22 million euros. Revenues rose 1 percent year-on-year to 3.02 billion euros.



Aurubis AG Executive Board Chairman Roland Harings stated: 'Our result in the third quarter was strained by several extraordinary factors. In addition to one-time expenses from the halt of the FCM project, the operating performance of our large production units fell below expectations. The decline in demand on the product markets negatively impacted our earnings in May and June.'



Aurubis still expects operating EBT for the current fiscal year to be significantly below the previous year.



