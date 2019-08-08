sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,80 Euro		-0,21
-0,57 %
WKN: 676650 ISIN: DE0006766504 Ticker-Symbol: NDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AURUBIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURUBIS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,24
37,63
08:16
37,02
37,50
08:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURUBIS AG
AURUBIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURUBIS AG36,80-0,57 %
FN Beta