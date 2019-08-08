

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2019 was 925 million euros, compared to a loss of 546 million euros last year. The year-on-year increase was principally attributable to positive effects resulting from the marking to market of commodity derivatives at the balance-sheet date.



First-half adjusted funds from operations dropped to 124 million euros from last year's 589 million euros reflecting negative operating cash flow, It was significantly adversely affected by a temporary increase in gas inventory.



Sales for the period grew to 36.72 billion euros from 35.97 billion euros in the previous year.



The company still expects its adjusted EBIT to be between 550 million euros and 850 million euros. Its planned dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year is roughly 390 million euros.



