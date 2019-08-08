sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,43 Euro		+0,08
+0,29 %
WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,66
27,79
08:15
27,56
27,67
08:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPER SE
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPER SE27,43+0,29 %
FN Beta