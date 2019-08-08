

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income from continuing operations increased 10% to 462 million euros from 418 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.33 euros compared to 2.05 euros.



In euro terms, second-quarter revenues grew 5% to 5.51 billion euros from 5.26 billion euros, previous year. Currency-neutral revenues grew 4%, reflecting growth at both brands. Revenues at brand adidas were up 4% in the quarter, driven by a high-single-digit increase in Sport Inspired.



'We remain confident about the sequential revenue acceleration in the second half of the year and confirm our top- and bottom-line outlook for 2019,' said adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.



