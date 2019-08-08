

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) reported pretax profit of 2.05 billion pounds for the six month period ended 30 June 2019 compared to 432 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 27.9 pence compared to 7.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit rose 1% to 1.5 billion pounds. Operating earnings per share was 27.3 pence compared to 26.8 pence.



First-half net earned premiums declined to 13.5 billion pounds from 13.8 billion pounds, prior year. Income for the period increased to 42.6 billion pounds from 14.1 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 9.50 pence per share, an increase of 3%.



