

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was a loss of 1.5 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 3.2 million euros.



The EBIT margin was negative 0.2 percent, compared to positive 0.5 percent last year.



Dräger's net sales increased 2.3 percent to 634.3 million euros from 620.2 million euros a year ago. Net sales were 2.0 percent higher, net of currency effects.



The company increased its net sales in the Americas region, and in the Africa, Asia, and Australia region. In Europe, however, net sales declined.



Dräger's order intake grew 3.1 percent on a reported basis and 2.9 percent net of currency effects to 672.8 million euros, driven by strong demand in the Americas region. Orders in Europe and the Africa, Asia, and Australia region fell short of last year.



Looking ahead, Dräger continues to expect to generate net sales growth of 1.0 to 4.0 percent, net of currency effects, in fiscal year 2019, with net sales expected to come in at the upper end of the range. The EBIT margin is still expected to be between 1.0 and 3.0 percent.



