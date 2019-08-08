

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc. (SVS.L), the international real estate advisor, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2019 declined to 17.5 million pounds or 12.5 pence per share from 18.8 million pounds or 13.4 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share decreased 11% to 20.9 pence from 23.4 pence in the prior year.



Profit before income tax was 24.7 million pounds, down from 26.7 million pounds last year.



Revenue grew 16% or 14% in constant currency to 847.0 million pounds from last year.



The interim dividend of 4.95 pence per share will be payable on 2 October 2019 to shareholders on the register on 5 September 2019.



The company continues to anticipate that its performance for the full year will be in line with the Board's expectations.



