

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance registered a surplus in June versus a deficit a year ago, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



Trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 195 million in June versus a EUR 175 million deficit in the same month last year. In May, surplus was EUR 25 million.



Exports declined 3.0 percent year-on-year in June and imports fell 10.0 percent.



For the January to June period, exports rose by 4.0 percent and imports fell 1.0 percent from the same period last year. Trade surplus was EUR 130 million.



Exports to EU countries decreased 7.0 percent and those to non-EU countries increased by 3.0 percent in June. Imports from the EU countries declined by 14.0 percent and to non-EU countries fell by 3.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX