

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 48.2 percent to 14.7 billion Japanese yen from 28.3 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share dropped to 35.82 yen from 65.83 yen last year.



Operating income, however, edged up 0.7 percent to 37.1 billion yen from last year's 36.9 billion yen.



Revenues were 535.3 billion yen, down 5.2 percent from 564.9 billion yen a year ago. The weak revenue mainly reflected a decline in the imaging business.



Healthcare revenues increased 2.2 percent.



Further, the company said it has decided to conduct a share buyback of 50.0 billion yen. In accordance with the medium-term management plan, the share buyback of 200.0 billion yen in total will be conducted.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 155 billion yen or 378.71 yen per share, operating income of 240 billion yen and revenue of 2.48 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX