

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as the yuan steadied after a week of turmoil and China reported unexpectedly strong export numbers for the month of July.



The benchmark DAX was up 62 points or 0.53 percent at 11,710 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.



SMA Solar Technology soared 17 percent after confirming its sales and EBITDA targets for 2019.



Steel giant ThyssenKrupp advanced 2.7 percent on news its head of compliance Donatus Kaufmann will leave the company as part of the 'strategic and structural' realignment of the company.



Science and technology company Merck KGaA rallied 2 percent after confirming its 2019 outlook.



Telco Deutsche Telekom fell about 1 percent despite the company reporting a rise in quarterly profit and backing its FY19 outlook.



Lighting group Osram slumped 7 percent after Allianz Global Investors, the biggest shareholder in the lighting group, rejected a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Bainand Carlyle.



