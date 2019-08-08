

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.51 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $0.85 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $105.75 million from $125.78 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.51 Mln. vs. $0.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $105.75 Mln vs. $125.78 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $430 Mln



