

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose for the second day running on Thursday as the yuan steadied after a week of turmoil and China reported unexpectedly strong export numbers for the month of July.



China's exports rose 3.3 percent in the month, compared to forecasts for a 2 percent drop. On the other hand, imports fell 5.6 percent, less than the expected 8.3 percent decline.



China's central bank fixed the yuan weaker above 7.00 per dollar - the first time in a decade - but it was not as weak as many had expected.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 percent at 371.50 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was up 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rallying 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Zurich Insurance jumped 4 percent. The Swiss insurer said it is on track to surpass the targets it set itself for the full year.



Staffing firm Adecco Group advanced 1.7 percent after releasing its second-quarter results.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta were up around 2 percent after China reported unexpectedly strong export numbers.



Hargreaves Lansdown shares soared 8 percent. The financial services company reported a rise in FY pretax profit on the back of higher revenue.



Insurer Aviva gained 1 percent after reporting a rise in first-half pretax profit.



Savills fell 2.7 percent. The real estate services provider reported a fall in interim profit amid Brexit uncertainty and political unrest in Hong Kong.



Housebuilder Bellway tumbled 3.2 percent on saying that annual pre-tax profits will likely meet market expectations.



German steel giant ThyssenKrupp advanced 3 percent on news its head of compliance Donatus Kaufmann will leave the company as part of the 'strategic and structural' realignment of the company.



Science and technology company Merck KGaA rallied 2.3 percent after confirming its 2019 outlook.



Lighting group Osram slumped 6 percent after Allianz Global Investors, the biggest shareholder in the lighting group, rejected a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) takeover offer from private equity firm Bainand Carlyle.



