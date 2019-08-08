

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $100.2 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $110.7 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $513.7 million from $567.0 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $100.2 Mln. vs. $110.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $513.7 Mln vs. $567.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.20



