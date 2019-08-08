

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) on Thursday fiscal 2020 guidance range for adjusted earnings in a range of $4.85 to $5.10 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.10 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $194 million or $0.65 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.17 billion or $3.76 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.11, compared to last year's $1.01. Revenue increased 6 percent to $37.4 billion from last year's $35.3 billion.



Analysts expected earnings of $0.93 per share on revenues of $36.81 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX