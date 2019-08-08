

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $544 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $522 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $484 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.36 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $484 Mln. vs. $475 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX