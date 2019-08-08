

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp. (SXI) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Thomas DeByle is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position in the Company.



In his new role, DeByle will focus on implementing Standex's strategic priorities and driving operational performance in the Company's business segments



DeByle will be succeeded by Ademir Sarcevic, who is joining Standex from Pentair plc where he has been serving as its Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Sarcevic's responsibilities will include external reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, internal audit, information technology and risk management.



These appointments are effective September 9, 2019 and both will report directly to David Dunbar, Standex's President and Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX