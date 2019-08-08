

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $144.15 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $166.74 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $869.50 million from $974.12 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.15 Mln. vs. $166.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q2): $869.50 Mln vs. $974.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.95



