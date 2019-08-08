

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria industrial production declined in June, after rising in the previous five months, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



Industrial production dropped 3.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.9 percent rise in May.



Manufacturing output fell 1.7 percent annually in June after a 0.9 percent gain in the previous month.



Mining and quarrying production declined by 20.0 percent and output in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply industry fell by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.9 percent in June, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



Output fell for a fourth straight month.



Manufacturing output fell 1.2 percent monthly in June.



