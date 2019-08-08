

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that Emgality or galcanezumab met the primary and all key secondary outcomes in CONQUER, a late-stage study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Emgality in the preventive treatment of chronic and episodic migraine in patients with documented previous failures on two to four different standard-of-care migraine preventive medication categories, due to inadequate efficacy or for safety/tolerability reasons.



In the U.S., the FDA approved Emgality in September 2018 for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, and in June 2019 for the treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults.



In Europe Emgality was approved in November 2018 for the prophylaxis of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month.



