

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) said its five week-long Teacher Coding Academies held this summer as part of its Community Education Initiative, helped several teachers from Houston, Austin, Boise, Nashville and Columbus learn coding.



The initiative used Challenge Based Learning to teach coding and connect communities. The elementary, high school and college teachers who attended the course came from different states, schools and backgrounds.



'The training makes you feel like you really can accomplish anything. It was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience,' said Tara Bordeaux, who was named Texas Teacher of the Year in 2018.



Apple highlighted various app prototypes that the teachers came up with during the course.



In Boise, the teachers designed an app to help the police department better serve and communicate with the city's homeless population, connecting the community to open shelter beds and food banks.



In Austin, teachers focused on Ronald McDonald House, a charity that provides housing for families whose children are receiving critical medical care. In this case, they created an app prototype to help families communicate with the charity during their stay.



In Columbus, the educators devised an app that helps firefighters log and monitor the amount of time they were exposed to dangerous carcinogens while on the job.



Apple conducted this event to help teachers understand coding and also enable them to help their students.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX