

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $328 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $402 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $409 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $1.40 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $409 Mln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



