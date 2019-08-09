

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year, slowing from 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will see July figures for money stock, with M2 expected to hold steady at 2.3 percent and M3 unchanged at 2.0 percent.



China will provide July numbers for consumer and producer prices, CPI is expected to hold steady at 2.7 percent, while PPI is also called unchanged at a flat reading.



Indonesia will see Q2 numbers for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $6.97 billion.



Malaysia will release June numbers for industrial and manufacturing production and unemployment. In May, industrial production was up 4.0 percent on year, while manufacturing production climbed 4.2 percent and the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



Finally, the markets in Singapore are closed on Friday for the National Day holiday.



