

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 0.6 percent).



On an annualized yearly basis, GDP gained 1.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 2.8 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 2.2 percent).



Nominal GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 0.1 percent and down from 1.0 percent in the first quarter.



