

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Mattel Inc. (MAT) slipped over 9 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday after the U.S. toys maker said it canceled a planned debt offering in order to investigate an 'anonymous whistleblower letter.'



The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it was made aware of an anonymous whistleblower letter on August 6. It terminated the sale of senior notes due in 2027 to provide the company with an opportunity to investigate the matters set for the in the letter. But, it did n't disclose any other details about the letter.



The sale was scheduled to close on August 8. The company intends to refinance its 4.350% Senior Notes due October 2020 prior to maturity.



MAT closed regular trading at $13.43, up $0.31 or 2.36 percent. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $1.27 or 9.46 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX