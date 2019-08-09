

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.8 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.4 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices sank 0.3 percent on year, beneath expectations for a flat reading that would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX