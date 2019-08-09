

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its second-quarter earnings after taxes improved 27.6% year-on-year to 39.2 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.93 euros compared to 0.73 euros. EBIT improved by 30.0 percent to 57.1 million euros. Second-quarter revenue were up 30.7 percent to 1.26 billion euros.



'Despite the macroeconomic slowdown, we are convinced that we will reach the goals we have adopted for the year. Supported by the very strong first half of the year, we expect our revenue and earnings performance to very significantly exceed the prior year', said Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.



