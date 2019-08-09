

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports dropped marginally in June, while imports increased for the first time in three months, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Exports fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in May. The rate came in line with expectations.



Meanwhile, imports climbed 0.5 percent, as expected, but in contrast to May's 0.3 percent decline.



As a result, the trade surplus decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.1 billion from EUR 18.7 billion in May.



On a yearly basis, exports declined 8 percent following a 4.6 percent rise. Likewise, imports fell 4.4 percent after a 5.1 percent rise.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 20.6 billion in June from EUR 24.8 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX