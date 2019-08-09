

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY) reported Friday that first-half profit attributable to shareholders climbed 75 percent to $185 million from last year's $106 million.



Basic earnings per share were 76.4 cents, up 74 percent from 44 cents a year ago.



Core profit attributable to shareholders was $176 million, compared to $148 million last year. Core basic earnings per share were 72.7 cents, compared to 61.4 cents in the previous year.



Group revenue was $1.047 billion, up 7 percent from $979 last year. Revenues grew 8 percent at constant currency rates. Group core revenue was $1.04 billion, up 7 percent.



Further, the Board recommended an interim dividend of 14 cents per share or about 12 pence per share, an increase of 17 percent.



Looking ahead, the company raised full year expectations for Generics and now expect Injectables to be towards the higher end of previous full year guidance range.



Full year Injectables revenue is now expected to be in the range of $870 million to $900 million and core operating margin to be in the range of 36% to 38%.



The company now expects Generics revenue for the full year to be in the range of $690 million to $720 million, and core operating margin to be in the range of 16% to 18%. The company previously expected Generics revenues in the range of $650 million - $700 million.



Siggi Olafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Hikma, said, 'All of our businesses are performing well. ... the increase in our full year guidance reflects our confidence for the remainder of the year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX