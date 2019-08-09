

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production fell for the fourth month in a row in June, the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.3 percent fall in May.



The latest decline was the worst since last December, when production fell 4.3 percent.



Production in electrical and electronic industry dropped by 7.4 percent annually in June. Meanwhile, production of machines rose by 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.3 percent in June, following a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month.



