

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported pretax profit of 108 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to 137 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 3.8 pence compared to 6.5 pence. Underlying pretax profit improved 7.4 percent year-on-year to 175 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 7.7 pence compared to 7.6 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 3.81 billion pounds from 3.67 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue increased 4.7 percent to 3.75 billion pounds.



G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said: 'In the first half of this year, our improving sales performance in both Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions saw the Group deliver underlying revenue growth of 4.7%. This growth together with new contract wins, supports our medium-term revenue goal of 4-6% per annum.'



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 3.59 pence per share.



