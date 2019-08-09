

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose in June after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in June, after a 2.6 percent fall in May. In April, production rose 2.6 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent annually in June.



Production grew the most in electrical and electronics industry, by 12.3 percent, and output in the mining and quarrying sector rose 9.2 percent. Forest industry output declined by 2.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production grew a working day and seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from Statistics Finland showed that the manufacturing new orders fell 4.8 percent annually in June, after a 3.8 percent growth in May.



During the January to June period, new orders grew by 1.1 percent.



