

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in June as exports and imports declined, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 124 million in June from EUR 134 million in the same month previous year. In May, the deficit was EUR 103 million.



Exports declined 8.0 percent annually in June, reversing an 8.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Imports fell 8.0 percent after a 3.0 percent rise in the prior month.



In June, trade in mineral products decreased the most, the agency said.



In the second quarter, exports rose 1.0 percent after an 8.0 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Imports were unchanged following a 4.0 percent rise in the first quarter.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 382 million from EUR 447 million last year.



