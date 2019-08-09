

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned four companies for illegally marketing tobacco products amid the rising use of e-cigarettes among youth in the country.



The agency issued notice to remove 44 flavored e-liquid and hookah tobacco products from the market, for lack of marketing authorization.



The affected companies include Mighty Vapors LLC, doing business as Ovo; Liquid Labs USA LLC doing business as Likido Labs USA; V8P Juice International LLC; and Hookah Imports Inc. They have been given time to respond within 15 working days on how they want to address the concerns.



The warned products were introduced or modified after August 8, 2016, which was the effective date of the final rule that extended the FDA's authority to all tobacco products.



Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said,'The marketing of illegal tobacco products is particularly concerning given the epidemic of youth vaping that we're facing, which we know has resulted in part from irresponsible practices of manufacturers, importers and retailers who have targeted kids in their marketing of these products.'



As part of the Youth Tobacco Prevention Plan, the FDA said it will continue to use all available regulatory tools to ensure these products aren't reached to America's kids.



The regulator has already sent letters to nearly 90 companies for information about more than 130 Electronic Nicotine Delivery System or ENDS products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX