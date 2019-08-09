

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation slowed more than initially estimated in July, final data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Consumer prices increased 0.4 percent annually, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in June and the flash estimate of 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in July instead of 0.1 percent rise initially estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, slowed 0.3 percent annually in July, after a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month. The flash estimate for July was 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 1.8 percent in July versus the initial estimate of 1.7 percent fall.



