

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR agreed to form a strategic partnership with NVC Lighting and acquire a majority interest in NVC Lighting's China Lighting Business for a total equity value of approximately US$794 million.



KKR will own 70% of NVC's China Lighting Business and NVC Lighting will hold the remaining 30% and receive a cash consideration.



KKR expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2019.



NVC Lighting declared a special dividend not less than HK$0.9 per share to be paid upon closing of the transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX