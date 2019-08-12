

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) said Sunday that it has appointed Sandvik's executive Björn Rosengren as its Chief Executive Officer. He will join ABB on February 1, 2020 and succeed chief executive officer, Peter Voser, in this role on March 1, 2020.



At that time Peter Voser will revert to his position at ABB as Chairman of the Board.



Björn Rosengren, 60, has been the chief executive officer of Swedish engineering group Sandvik since 2015. Before that, he was chief executive officer of Wärtsilä Corporation (2011-2015) and spent some thirteen years (1998-2011) in a variety of management roles at Atlas Copco.



Separately, Sandvik confirmed that its President and chief executive officer Björn Rosengren plans to resign and leave the company as of 1 February 2020.



Sandvik said it will hold a meeting tomorrow morning to initiate the work to appoint a new President and CEO.



