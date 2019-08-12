

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division (NVS), said that the United States District Court of New Jersey ruled against Sandoz in patent litigation regarding the Sandoz biosimilar, Erelzi or etanercept-szzs for reference medicine Enbrel or etanercept. The company will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the parties have agreed to an expedited appeal.



Sandoz said it disagreed with the Court's ruling, which prevents the company from launching an additional treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It continues to consider the patents in this case to be invalid.



According to Sandoz, Amgen asserted two patents that it obtained from Roche, in what Sandoz believes is an attempt to extend its US compound patent protection for etanercept to 2029.oz said, 'We will appeal this decision, and look forward to presenting our case to the Federal Circuit and bringing Erelzi to US patients as soon as possible.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX