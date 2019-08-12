

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel producer Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its loss attributable to shareholders for the second-quarter was 1.8 million euros compared to net income of 68.4 million euros in the prior year. Loss per share was 0.02 euros compared to earnings per share of 1.2 euros in the previous year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT was 19.4 million euros, down from 102.7 million euros in the previous year.



Sales for the quarter declined to 2.23 billion euros from 2.31 billion euros last year.



For 2019, the company still anticipates a pre-tax profit (EBT) of between 125 million euros and 175 million euros, and slightly lower sales above the 9.0 billion euros mark.



