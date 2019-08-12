

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc. (UTG.L) said that it agreed to buy a new 620-bed development site in Nottingham.



The direct let development will open in time for the 2022/23 academic year. It is estimated that total development costs to be 48 million pounds.



The company noted that Nottingham is home to two Universities. The new site will form part of the company's ongoing target of maintaining a development pipeline of 2,000 beds a year and will be funded from internally generated sources.



