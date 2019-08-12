

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden house prices increased in July, data from the Maklarstatistik showed Monday.



House prices advanced 1 percent in July from the previous month. Prices of tenant occupied houses remained flat.



On a yearly basis, house prices of villas increased 1 percent and tenant-occupied houses rose 4 percent.



Prices of condominium in greater Stockholm and central Stockholm remained unchanged. Prices of villas also remained stable in all metropolitan areas.



Data revealed that the number of homes sold in summer decreased notably compared to the spring and autumn. Nonetheless, sales increased around 7 percent in July from last year.



At the July monetary policy meeting, policymakers of Riksbank said measures within housing and tax policy are needed to reduce the risk associated with household indebtedness and address the structural problems.



