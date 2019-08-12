

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Monday even as trade worries persisted and investors kept a close eye on a deepening political crisis in Italy.



Italy's heads of political groups in the Senate will decide today on a timetable for a vote of no-confidence motion against the government.



The benchmark DAX was up 16 points or 0.14 percent at 11,709 after tumbling 1.3 percent on Friday.



In corporate news, Steel producer Salzgitter Group declined 1.5 percent as it slipped to a loss in the second quarter compared to net income of 68.4 million euros in the prior year.



Globally, Asian markets ended mixed today in muted trade amid holidays in Japan, India and Singapore.



U.S. stock index futures were rising after China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at a stronger-than-expected level.



