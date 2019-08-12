

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors continued to fret about escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



The U.S. dollar fell and safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold were on the rise after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the scheduled September meeting with China and said the U.S. is not ready to do business with Huawei.



Markets also remained focused on the latest political developments in Italy after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's League party presented a motion of no confidence in Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Senate on Friday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.17 percent at 5,318 after losing 1.1 percent on Friday.



The Chinese central bank's daily fixing of the yuan came in firmer than market expectations, helping limit the downside to some extent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX