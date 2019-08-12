

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Burger King fired five employees for playing a derogatory joke on a police officer.



The decision was after New Mexico police officer Timo Rosenthal in a Facebook post alleged that a cartoon pig was drawn on the wrapper of the hamburger he ordered. He also claimed that the given hamburger was burned and was of very poor quality.



Rosenthal uploaded the photo of the wrapper, and captioned it, 'When you order food in uniform.'



He wrote.. 'Well, while on lunch break (and in uniform) I ordered food at Burger King and received this. The patties were burnt and the burger was of very poor quality. Guess that was the last time I ate at Burger King in Clovis, NM.'



In response, Burger King reportedly accepted the mistake and said the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer and apologized. The owner also terminated the five employees responsible for the incident.



Further, as part of its steps to smoothen the relationship with the local law enforcement, the restaurant is said to be offering free meals to uniformed officers. As an indication of goodwill, it will also offer a catered lunch to the police department.



